App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hollywood scores over Bollywood again, Aladdin opens stronger than Modi biopic

Aladdin has all elements to draw large audiences to theatres with the film having Bollywood style dance sequences, something that is very hard to find in Hollywood productions

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Whatsapp

Call it nostalgia or a family entertainer, Aladdin is spreading its magic at the Indian box office despite competition from new Bollywood releases and holdovers. Among films like India’s Most Wanted, PM Narendra Modi and Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De, the Hollywood venture has emerged as the first choice of the movie-goers.

This is why the film managed to rake in twice the business of new local offerings. While Aladdin minted Rs 4.25 crore on its opening day, PM Narendra Modi and India’s Most Wanted collected Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.

That India is an important market for Disney is known, and Aladdin has all elements to draw large audiences to theatres. Because the film is not only released in many local versions including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu but it also has many Bollywood style dance sequences, something that is very hard to find in Hollywood productions.

In addition, the Indian audience has always fancied middle-eastern folk stories especially from the collection One Thousand and One Nights. Night’s stories like Aladdin and Alibaba and Challis Chor became a cash cow for not only film business but also for Indian television. And this way the fantasy genre of filmmaking gathered steam in India both on big and small screen.

related news

Aladdin as a film has better prospects in the Indian market with most of its versions tasting success (Disney’s 1992 animated film was a global hit). Disney is building a brand in India thanks to the number of recent successes it witnessed in the country.

Talking about brand Disney, the top three Hollywood grossers in India are all Disney products. From Avengers: Endgame to Infinity War to The Jungle Book all belong to Disney and the studio's success story doesn’t end at that. What more is to be counted are the hit films like Black Panther, Captain Marvel, AntMan and the Wasp, among others.

Plus, Disney has a lot in-store for the Indian cinema-goers this year especially with Dark Phoenix from the X-Men franchise coming on to the silver screen. It will be the first product after Disney purchased film and television assets of 21st Century Fox for $71.3 billion in March this year.

While Aladdin’s chances look bright, film trade analysts expect local productions like PM Narendra Modi and India’s Most Wanted may gain steam in the coming days due to word of mouth. However, the advance booking for the two were not promising especially in Mumbai and Delhi circuits.

The Vivek Oberoi-starrer was below expectations in the Mumbai circuit with just about 10 percent shows filling fast and India’s Most Wanted was poorer than Modi biopic, with a negligible number of fast filling shows.

Similar was the scenario in Delhi-NCR where the two films saw 15-20 percent and 5-10 percent occupancy for its shows, respectively.

While territories like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai saw show occupancies filling in the range of 35-60 percent, it did not translate into big numbers on the opening day.

This is not the first time when Hollywood has proved to be a tough competition for Indian films and it looks like this time too, Hollywood would score over Bollywood with Disney’s latest live-action adaptation.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 25, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

First look! Karan Johar to turn host for a dating show on Netflix titl ...

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Karan Johar can't spend his birthday with Yash and Roohi, but he'll ma ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Inside Pics: Kunal Kemmu surrounded by Soha, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Ka ...

Alia Bhatt spends Friday night chilling with beau Ranbir Kapoor and hi ...

Saaransh: Anupam Kher takes us back to the times when he portrayed the ...

Anil Kapoor catches up with Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle i ...

Sri Lanka Troops Hunt Islamists Linked to Easter Suicide Bombings

Meet Arun Sahoo, The 50-Yr-old Historian Who Played a Crucial Role in ...

‘When Did 2019 Start? In 2014’: Smriti Irani On BJP’s Massive Lo ...

This Ex-babu Played a Crucial Role in Planning & Perfecting Naveen Pat ...

Zakir Musa Killing Aftermath: Situation Peaceful in Valley

ICC World Cup 2019 | Batsmen Struggle as Kiwis Register Easy Victory O ...

Behind BJP’s Rise in Odisha Was Modi Aide Dharmendra Pradhan’s Pla ...

Alka Lamba Again Removed From AAP's MLA Group

An 'Unwanted' Resignation and a Call For Change: A Lowdown of the Cong ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Record number of women set to enter p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...

World media lauds Narendra Modi on historic win, but sceptics warn of ...

Pakistan's Shaheen II test an attempt to project strength, but fails t ...

Why does the end of Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, MCU Phase 3 feel ...

Narendra Modi's conundrum on Pakistan policy: Hasty response to peace ...

French Open 2019, men's singles preview: Rafael Nadal favourite to win ...

Narendra Modi govt returned to power on delivery of social infra proje ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

The Hour of Lynching: New documentary looks at lives shattered in the ...

Huawei's future smartphones and laptops can not support an SD or micro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.