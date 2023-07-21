Badshah on Dharavi Project: God has given me the opportunity to be the voice for the voiceless and I ain’t gonna let Him down

Rapper Badshah has joined forces in mentoring and empowering homegrown hip hop talents at The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP).

Considered to be one of the most popular singer-rappers in the country today, Badshah has joined forces in mentoring and empowering homegrown hip hop talents at The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP). This not-for-profit organisation started operations a decade ago when AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur and the late Samir Bangara came together to nurture talents from Asia’s largest ghetto, the famed slum of Dharavi. This year, TDDP launched its first state-of-the-art recording facility on its Founder’s Day, July 15, as a tribute to the late Samir Bangara. The Issa Vibe (Bloody Daddy) singer, in a conversation with Moneycontrol, spoke about the project and mentoring children, his career, and his new-found dedication to fitness. Edited excerpts:

Rapper Badshah.

Tell us about The Dharavi Dream Project, the new recording studio, and how did it all come about?

I have to thank MC Heam for introducing me to Dolly Rateshwar, Sushant Yattam and Tejashree Pol at The Dharavi Dream Project. They are such inspiring souls who are working towards a cause greater than themselves. I always wanted to do my bit for the creative industry and I’m glad it all comes to a full circle now with the opening of this global recording studio in Dharavi. God has given me the opportunity to be the voice of the voiceless and the vehicle of change and I ain’t gonna let him down.

What inspired you to be a part of a project like this?

Most of the time I do things that I intuitively feel about or things that come from the heart. Children and all causes attached to them have always topped my beyond-the-studio-room commitments. Young minds inspire me to be a better version of myself and view the world in a more optimistic fashion. I’d give it my best shot for the betterment and upliftment of a section that’s neglected and under-resourced.

You will be mentoring around 100 children from The After School of Hip Hop, a hip hop academy in Asia instituted under TDDP. How important is the role of a mentor for you?

Mentorship is a grass-root concept for me. My parents are great mentors so it’s something very integral to my core personality and it’s in-built. Without mentorship, I’d feel like my artistry is imperfect. There’s a sense of responsibility but with mentorship also comes that feeling of completion and benevolence.

There is a lot of raw talent in our city, in our country — how can they be honed to perfection? What do these talented children need the most?

Most children from under-resourced backgrounds are talented but for that aptitude to stay intact, there needs to be a constant stream of supervision, finance, and motivation. It’s important for multiple influential stakeholders from the industry to come together and help these talents because the future of the economy is the youth. I feel the biases need to be eliminated from the system and there needs to be a more inclusive and non-hierarchical approach.

At this point in your career, do you feel you have reached where you wanted to be?

I like to be modest about my success because I know it can be taken away from me at any point of time. There’s no perpetuity in success, every artist’s career graph will have an equal share of lows and highs. The learning curve is a continuous one and there are times you will need to unlearn because that’s growth right there for you. It’s about breaking out of your comfort zone and redefining the graph. If success was constant, it would be boring and monotonous. I have a long way to go and I hope in the next decade or so I can achieve all my manifestations on my mood board.

Pasoori Nu (SatyaPrem Ki Katha), What Jhumka (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), and your own Genda Phool, The Humma Song, Tamma Tamma Again, Kala Chashma, among others — remakes and recreations are huge in today’s films. What do you have to say about th trend?

Some songs can be recreated, and some songs shouldn’t be touched. Everything needs to be done aesthetically and with the right intention and principle in mind.

You were a part of OTT’s Bollywood Wives, how was that experience?

It was a complete riot with all the lovely ladies. They are a fireball of energy and I got thoroughly entertained.

Being in front of the camera is not new to you because you have always been a part of your music videos — what are your thoughts about being a mainstream Bollywood actor?

Well, if the opportunity comes my way, why not. I’ve just not actively pursued it because I’ve never had the time or inclination to. Music will always be my priority and passion but if it means I need to grow my brand further in the future, I will consider other avenues that will help keep my creativity and aptitude alive.

Losing weight, fitness — how important is that for you today?

As an artist, I have a busy schedule that often involves long hours of performing, travelling, and hustling in the studio. Taking care of my physical health is not only crucial for my overall mental and emotional well-being but also essential for my live performances. Fitness can actually save you from unseen fatigue and a burnout. I have come to realise, rather late in my life, that a healthy body and mind are the foundation for a healthy soul. They all need to be in complete harmony and alignment. By prioritising my fitness, I am able to stay focused, energetic, and alert. I always have my trainers travelling with me when I’m touring because I feel fitness is now a priority in my life.