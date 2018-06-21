As animation films find more takers in India, will Incredibles 2 open to better response on June 22?

Gone are the days when animation films were considered to be entertainment for children alone. These films have found an audience amid the adult population as well. While in India, animation movies are largely considered to be kids' entertainers, the scenario is slowly changing.

Industry experts believe that the shift in the target audience is noticeable for animation films, with many of these films raking in big bucks in the last few years in the country.

One significant example of the growing business of animation films in India was the 2016 release The Jungle Book, which had minted Rs 188 crore, making a record of being the highest Hollywood grosser in India, a record which was unbeaten for almost two years.

And now India is all set for another animated flick which will be releasing this Friday. Pixar’s Incredibles 2 will hit Indian theatres on June 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in nearly 1,100 screens.

In Tamil Nadu, the film is opening on June 22 in 150 screens in Tamil and English and some theatres are allotting prime screens and shows, despite stiff opposition from films like Jayam Ravi’s Tik, Tik, Tik.

While Incredibles 2 is breaking records in the US with collections worth USD 180 million and scoring the title of highest debut for an animated film, it is yet to be seen how the film will fare in India. Its predecessor, The Incredibles had collected USD 750,000 (approximately Rs 5 crore) in 2004.

Other films in this league that have found success in the Indian market include:

Adventures of Tintin (2011): Rs 20.45 crore

Penguins Of Madagascar (2014): Rs 10.79 crore

Inside Out (2015): Rs 9.65 crore

Ice Age Continental Drift (2012): Rs 28.91 crore

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016): Rs 11.47 crore

Finding Dory (2016): Rs 19 crore

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016): Rs 32 crore