Elon Musk wants to meet his Chinese lookalike 'if he is real'

Yi Long Musk and "Yi Long Musk". (Image credit: @Muskstaycalm/Twitter)

'Yi Long Musk' has often made headlines due to his similarity in appearance with the richest person in the world Elon Musk. A year after the Asian man came to light, the tech billionaire tweeted that he would like to meet him "if he is real".

I’d like to meet this guy (if he is real). Hard to tell with deepfakes these days. May 9, 2022

Deepfake is a digitally altered video in which a public figure’s face is placed over another person's.

Although the man shares videos on Douyin, China's equivalent of TikTok, not everyone is convinced that the videos are digitally altered.

“It’s a deep fake. There’s a small glitch when he speaks as the camera is panning around; it’s in the eyes and the mouth looks delayed,” the New York Post quoted a Facebook user.

Another commenter echoed this sentiment writing: “What in the illuminati f***k is this?” Others mused that you can get anything in China, commenting, “Made in China ‘Elon Musk,’.

Even the tech billionaire had commented on the similarities and tweeted: "Maybe I’m partly Chinese!"

Maybe I’m partly Chinese! December 20, 2021

Musk's tweet on Monday came in response to a follower's comment on whether his doppelganger could be used as a decoy since the Tesla chief put out a cryptic tweet earlier in the day.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” he said to his 91 million followers.

The tech billionaire, known to make controversial statements on social media, however, took a step back after being rebuked by his mother Maye Musk.

"That's not funny," she tweeted, prompting an apology from Musk. "Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive," he wrote back.





