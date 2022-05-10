English
    Elon Musk wants to meet his Chinese lookalike 'if he is real'

    Elon Musk's tweet came in response to a follower's comment on whether his doppelganger could be used as a decoy since the Tesla chief put out a cryptic tweet earlier in the day.

    Ankita Sengupta
    May 10, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST
    Yi Long Musk and "Yi Long Musk". (Image credit: @Muskstaycalm/Twitter)

    'Yi Long Musk' has often made headlines due to his similarity in appearance with the richest person in the world Elon Musk. A year after the Asian man came to light, the tech billionaire tweeted that he would like to meet him "if he is real".

    Deepfake is a digitally altered video in which a public figure’s face is placed over another person's.

    Although the man shares videos on Douyin, China's equivalent of TikTok, not everyone is convinced that the videos are digitally altered.

    “It’s a deep fake. There’s a small glitch when he speaks as the camera is panning around; it’s in the eyes and the mouth looks delayed,” the New York Post quoted a Facebook user.

    Another commenter echoed this sentiment writing: “What in the illuminati f***k is this?” Others mused that you can get anything in China, commenting, “Made in China ‘Elon Musk,’.

    Even the tech billionaire had commented on the similarities and tweeted: "Maybe I’m partly Chinese!"

    Musk's tweet on Monday came in response to a follower's comment on whether his doppelganger could be used as a decoy since the Tesla chief put out a cryptic tweet earlier in the day.

    “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” he said to his 91 million followers.

    The tech billionaire, known to make controversial statements on social media, however, took a step back after being rebuked by his mother Maye Musk.

    "That's not funny," she tweeted, prompting an apology from Musk. "Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive," he wrote back.



