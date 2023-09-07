Elon Musk photographed with his 'secret' twins for the first time ever. See pic

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis with their twins, Strider and Azure (Image credit: @WalterIsaacson/Twitter)

Elon Musk has been photographed with his twins and their mother Shivon Zilis for the first time ever. A picture released by Walter Isaacson, author of Musk’s upcoming biography, shows the billionaire entrepreneur sitting cross-legged on a couch with one of his twins. The other twin is seen on the lap of Shivon Zilis, who is seated next to Musk on the couch. Zilis is a top executive at Musk’s neurotechnology firm Neuralink. The two welcomed the twins in November 2021, although the news wasn’t made public until months later.

This is the first time that Elon Musk, 52, has been photographed with his ‘secret’ twins. The picture shared by Isaacson on X (the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter) was taken when the twins were 16-months-old. In an excerpt from the biography published in Time Magazine, he revealed that the picture was taken at Zilis’s home in Austin, Texas.



Ever since imbibing Isaac Asimov stories as a kid, Musk has worried that our robots could turn on us. This Time excerpt of https://t.co/7JGHd10lOC explains why and what he’s doing about it. https://t.co/EiXqmMi3E6 pic.twitter.com/loKKgwYoIx

Another picture shared by Isaacson shows one of the twins reaching out to touch a life-size robot while Musk leans over him.

Along with their faces, the twins’ names were revealed for the first time ever – and they are surprisingly normal. “Surprisingly” because the names of Musk’s son (Æ A-Xii) and daughter (Exa Dark Sideræl Musk) with Canadian singer Grimes had grabbed headlines for their unusual nature.

In contrast, the tech tycoon’s twins with Zilis are called Strider and Azure.

The twins were born via IVF in November 2021 – just weeks before Musk welcomed his second child with Grimes. The twins' arrival brought Musk's total count of children to nine. Musk shares two children with Canadian singer Grimes, and other five kids with his ex-wife Canadian author Justine Wilson.

According to a Reuters report, Zilis, 37, had earlier told some of her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk and conceived the children with him through in vitro fertilization (IVF).