Elon Musk 'open to the idea' of acquiring Substack and connect it 'tightly' to Twitter

Twitter owner Elon Musk said he is “open to the idea” of buying Substack, an online platform that provides publishing, payment, analytics, and design infrastructure to support subscription newsletters.



I’m open to the idea

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

Responding to “Wall Street Silver” who asked him if it would make sense for Twitter to buy Substack and more tightly connect the two platforms, Musk replied: "I'm open to the idea".

“Would it make sense for Twitter to buy Substack and more tightly connect the two platforms. Twitter plus Substack creates instantly massive competition for obsolete legacy corporate media,” the user had tweeted.

Substack facilitates independent writers and podcasters to send their content directly to their audience through digital newsletters and get paid through subscriptions. It was founded in 2017 by Chris Best, the co-founder of Kik Messenger, Jairaj Sethi, a developer, and Hamish McKenzie, a former tech reporter. The company is based out of US.

Musk had initially replied to a freelance reporter who posted on Substack: “Establishment journalists' response to the Twitter Files is that of a profession committed to protecting the state instead of exposing it.”

To this, the Twitter CEO said: “Why is corporate journalism rushing to defend the state instead of the people?” This prompted the conversation around purchasing Substack which Musk seems keen on doing.

Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal after a bitter legal battle and then in an explosive series revealed several secrets about the company before he took over. He claims mainstream media did not cover the “Twitter Files” as they should have.