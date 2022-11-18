Elon Musk's 5 productivity rules: 'Get rid of frequent meetings' and 5 other points

Elon Musk had shared the same list of productivity recommendations with his employees at Tesla and SpaceX.

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk reportedly sent an email to his employees listing out his six rules of productivity which he expects them to follow. The email, which has been leaked on social media, offers some “productivity recommendations" such as avoiding meetings and use of nonsense words during the office hours.

Musk is known to have sent similar emails to his employees at SpaceX, Tesla and his other companies.

Here are the 6 productivity rules that the tech billionaire listed:

1.) Avoid large meetings

“Excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and almost always get worse over time. Please get (out) of all large meetings, unless you’re certain they are providing value to the whole audience, in which case keep them very short.”

2.) Get rid of frequent meetings

“Also get rid of frequent meetings, unless you are dealing with an extremely urgent matter. Meeting frequency should drop rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved.”

3.) Walk out of meetings and calls if you are not adding value

"Walk out of a meeting or drop off a call as soon as it is obvious you aren’t adding value. It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time."

4.) Don't use jargon

“Don’t use acronyms or nonsense words for objects, software or processes at Tesla. In general, anything that requires an explanation inhibits communication. We don’t want people to have to memorize a glossary just to function at Tesla.”

5.) Communicate directly

“Communication should travel via the shortest path necessary to get the job done, not through the ‘chain of command’. Any manager who attempts to enforce chain of command communication will soon find themselves working elsewhere.

“A major source of issues is poor communication between depts. The way to solve this is allow free flow of information between all levels. If, in order to get something done between depts, an individual contributor has to talk to their manager, who talks to a director, who talks to a VP, who talks to another VP, who talks to a director, who talks to a manager, who talks to someone doing the actual work, then super dumb things will happen. It must be ok for people to talk directly and just make the right thing happen.”

6.) Follow logic, not rules

“In general, always pick common sense as your guide. If following a ‘company rule’ is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, such that it would make for a great Dilbert cartoon, then the rule should change.”

