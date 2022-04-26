English
    'Elon bought Twitter. Meanwhile, me worrying about lemon price': Indians on Twitter

    The sky-rocketing prices of lemons have even led a man in Gujarat to receive boxes of it as presents at a ceremony before his wedding.

    Ankita Sengupta
    April 26, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST
    In several parts of the country, lemons -- which used to be available for Re 1 a piece -- is being sold for Rs 10.

    While social media, if not the whole world, has been busy keeping track of developments as the world's richest man Elon Musk tried to buy Twitter, for several Indians, there was something more important that they needed to keep track of -- the rising price of lemons.

    We kid you not.

    In several parts of the country, lemons -- which used to be available for Re 1 a piece -- is being sold for Rs 10.

    Low harvest from the season meant that the citrus fruit, often used for lemonades, other sherbets and desserts, is not easily available with a steadily increasing price.

    And that has affected Indians more than even Elon Musk's latest acquisition of Twitter.




    The sky-rocketing prices have even led a man in Gujarat to receive boxes of lemons as presents at a ceremony before his wedding.

    Photos from the “haldi” ceremony showed the groom flanked by two guests holding boxes full of lemons.

    One of the guests said that he decided to gift the groom lemons because they have become dearer and will be much-needed in the summer season.



    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Elon Musk #lemon #lemon prices #Twitter
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 06:24 pm
