Elevator plunge sends occupants flying, crashing onto ceiling in harrowing video

A routine elevator ride in China turned into a life-threatening nightmare for the occupants of the lift as a malfunction sent them flying inside the enclosed space. The malfunctioning lift, akin to a plummeting drop tower amusement park ride, sent shockwaves through the passengers as it unexpectedly hurtled downwards, leaving three individuals injured.

The heart-stopping ordeal unfolded on Saturday, August 26, in the city of Changsha, in Hunan Province.

Li, one of the shaken riders, recounted the harrowing experience to Newsflare. "Everything was spinning. We were all thrown in the air before crashing onto the floor," Li shared. The incident was captured on a dramatic CCTV clip.

The calamity struck as Li and two fellow passengers boarded the elevator. Li, a resident of the 25th floor, recalled the disturbing sequence of events. "It got stuck and wouldn't budge," he revealed. Panic took hold as the lift began to sway once it reached the fourth floor.

Suddenly, the elevator plunged downward. The CCTV footage captured its occupants propelling into the air, one even colliding with the ceiling in a gravity-defying spectacle. The scene ended with the passengers clustered on the ground, nursing their wounds.

Li acted promptly, reaching out to both property management and emergency services, who arrived at the scene. The injured passengers were transported to the hospital. Li emerged with minor leg bruises, but his fellow passenger sustained two fractured lumbar bones. The condition of the third passenger remains uncertain.

Family members of the victims expressed gratitude that the outcome wasn't even more dire. Wu, the wife of the injured passenger with broken bones, stressed the potential severity of the catastrophe if different demographics had been inside the elevator at the time. "Had there been elderly or children inside the elevator at the time, I dread to think what could have happened," Wu said.

Reports emerged that residents had previously raised concerns about the elevator's functionality to property management. Management representatives contested the allegations and said they collaborated closely with the fire department and ensured the victims' well-being, even pledging to cover all medical expenses stemming from the incident.

As investigations continue, the Otis Elevator Company, responsible for manufacturing the ill-fated lift, dispatched technicians to examine and repair the machinery. The cause of the malfunction is still unknown.