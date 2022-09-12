English
    Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate in bizarre incident

    A Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is issued to a vehicle after examining its exhaust fumes and checking the level of hazardous emissions. But, electric vehicles do not have any emmissions.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 12, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
    The electric scooter and the challan issued to its owner. (Image credit: @AArun_1998/Twitter)

    The owner of an electric scooter in Kerala has been fined for not having a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. The incident is bizarre because electric vehicles (EV) do not require a PUC.

    The incident happened in Malappuram district of Kerala where the owner of an Ather 450X electric scooter in India was fined Rs 250 for not producing the PUC certificate “on demand” News 18 reported.

    The electric scooter owner shared the challan on social media which mentioned that it was issued under Section 213(5)(e) of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Interestingly, as per the laws charted out by the central government, there is no provision for the requirement of PUC certificate for EVs.

    Naturally, the post went viral on social media with even industrialist Anand Mahindra weighing in on it.

    Close

    "And you thought the biggest challenge to going electric was charging infrastructure?" he tweeted.

    Former director of Infosys and current chairman of Manipal Global Education TV Mohandas Pai also commented on the incident and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to stop such "harassment".

    "Electric scooter owner fined for driving without pollution certificate in Kerala, challan receipt goes viral. ⁦Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Modi Sir, we need to change our laws, and stop this harassment," Pai tweeted.

    A Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is issued to a vehicle after examining its exhaust fumes and checking the level of hazardous emissions. But, when it comes to electric vehicles, they come under the zero-emission category since the source of power is a battery and not fuel such as petrol, diesel, or gas.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Ather #electric scooter #Electric Vehicle #EV #Kerala #Pollution Under Control certificate #PUC #PUC Certificate
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 12:51 pm
