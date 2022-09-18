English
    'Don’t ask the barber whether you need a haircut': Warren Buffett on developing insight

    Ankita Sengupta
    September 18, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    Warren Buffett advised investors not to trust forecasts from people who have a financial interest in making those projections.

    Legendary American investor Warren Buffett's famous words during Berkshire Hathaway’s 1994 annual meeting “Don’t ask the barber whether you need a haircut" was one of his best pieces of advice to investors.

    Buffett has always held that "experts" or agents have vested interests when it comes to business which is why it is important to do one's own research. "Don’t trust forecasts or projections, especially from someone who has a financial interest in making those projections," he had said.

    The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway urged investors to develop their own insight whether buying a stock or a house or a business.

    At the 1994 annual meeting, Buffett's longtime partner Charlie Munger told the audience that they were once offered a thick book of $2 million worth of projections during the process of buying a business.

    "We almost paid $2 million not to look at it," Warren Buffett joked to the audience. "I do not understand why any buyer of a business looks at a bunch of projections put together by a seller... or his agent."

    The American business magnate further added that it's naïve to not have some idea about the future of the business that one wants to invest in and listen to advice from an "expert".

    "If we don’t have some idea ourselves of what we think the future is, to sit there and listen to some other guy who’s trying to sell us the business or get a commission on it tell us what the future’s going to be... it’s very naïve," Buffett said.

    To drive the point home, he added, "We had a line in the report one time, “Don’t ask the barber whether you need a haircut.” And it’s quite applicable to projections of -- by sellers -- of businesses."

    Tags: #Berkshire Hathaway #Charlie Munger #Warren Buffett
    first published: Sep 18, 2022 12:23 pm
