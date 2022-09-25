Does working from office improve career prospects? Dell CEO says no

Dell Technologies' CEO and Chairman Michael Dell.

Dell's Chief Executive Officer has said he wants to let his staff choose how they want to work, as many other bosses impose return-to-office mandates.

In a blog posted on LinkedIn, Michael Dell said that in today's technology-driven world, "work is an outcome rather than a place or time".

"From my experience, if you are counting on forced hours spent in a traditional office to create collaboration and provide a feeling of belonging within your organization, you’re doing it wrong," he wrote in the blog titled.

At a time when some are linking working from office to increased productivity, Dell sought to dispel the belief that in-office workers have a better shot at promotions and improvement.

"At Dell, we found no meaningful differences for team members working remotely or office-based even before the pandemic forced everyone home," he said. And when we asked our team members again this year, 90% of them said everyone has the opportunity to develop and learn new skills in our organization."

He said the the perception of unequal opportunity was one of the myths about hybrid work.

The technology company recently did a survey involving over 10,000 professionals from around the world.

Dell said 80 percent of them believed the move away from offices will help foster a more inclusive work atmosphere.

The Dell CEO said its staff should have the freedom to work remotely, from offices or in hybrid setups.

"These decisions are grounded in our culture and based on the facts of our internal data," Michael Dell said. "It is a philosophy of flexibility, choice, and connection. Our business results show it’s working for us, and I believe this model will eventually be embraced as the future of work."

Big tech companies are adopting varied work approaches. While Google and Apple have asked employees to work from office at least some days of the week, Amazon has said its workers are not required to be present in office, at least for now.