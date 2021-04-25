Delhi lockdown extended by 1 week as oxygen situation still 'under stress': CM Arvind Kejriwal

“Extending lockdown for another week is needed. The oxygen situation continues to be under stress and we need at least 700 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said (Image: ANI)

COVID-necessitated lockdown in the national capital of Delhi will be extended for another week as the oxygen situation is “under stress”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on April 25.

This means the lockdown in the city has been extended till 5 am on May 3, 2o21.

“Extending lockdown for another week is needed. The oxygen situation continues to be under stress and we need at least 700 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen,” Kejriwal explained.

He said that while the Centre on April 24 extended Delhi’s oxygen quota from 470 MT to 480 MT, the city received only 330-335 MT till yesterday.

“The entire team is busy over night to divert oxygen supply wherever needed, but management of oxygen supply is needed. We are now making a portal, where everyone involved in the cycle – from manufacturers to hospitals will have to update their status every two hours. This will allow us to take timely action,” he added.

Kejriwal also noted that the central government has been “constantly helping” and that the Centre and Delhi government are “working in tandem to reduce supply bottlenecks.”

“I have spoken to a few states also to seek help to deal with current oxygen shortage,” he added.