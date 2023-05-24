Sengol in new Parliament: History, making and reason behind installation

The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building. (Photo credit: Screengrab from twitter.com/ @ANI).

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated on May 28 and as a part of the inauguration of the building, Sengol-a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu-will also be installed in the new building.

Here are details about the history, making and the reason behind the installation of Sengol:

History of Sengol

The Sengol first made headlines after a series of events which began with a question by Lord Mountbatten to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. As per news reports and historic events, Mountbatten had asked Nehru as to what would symbolise the transfer of power when India got independence.

Nehru then went to C Rajagopalachari for advice who informed him about the Tamil tradition of the high priest handing over a sceptre to a new king when he came into power. As per reports, Rajagopalachari said the tradition was followed during the Cholas reign and suggested this could mark India's freedom from British rule. It was upto Rajagopalachari to then arrange for a sceptre to mark the moment.

Making of Sengol

The Sengol was made by a jeweler based in Madras-Vummidi Bangaru Chetty. The Sengol is five feet in length and has a "nandi" bull on top, which symbolises justice.

Sengol's place in New Parliament

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the history and significance of the Sengol was unknown and added that politics should not be linked with the installation.

"Sengol can't be associated with politics. Sengol conveys the message that the government should run with justice and fairness and it should be rule-based. This message will go to the people and people's representatives when it is installed in the new Parliament building.

"This is the real purpose. Don't mix this with politics. This is an old tradition that is going to be connected with the new India. Politics has its own place. Everyone works as per their wisdom," he said.

The Sengol is currently at a museum in Prayagraj and will be bought to the new Parliament building. The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building.

