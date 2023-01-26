English
    Republic Day 2023: IAF's fighter jets fly in 'Trishul' formation above parade. Watch

    Three MIG-29 planes also flew over Kartavya Path when the contingents of the IAF marched past President Draupadi Murmu.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST
    Three Su-30 MKI air superiority fighters fly in 'Trishul' formation. (Screengrab from video shared by @hqwaciaf on Twitter)

    Republic Day 2023 was marked by a parade in which the armed forces showed off their military prowess by displaying made-in-India weapon systems. Among them were some of the deadliest fighter jets that were flown above the parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi on Thursday.


    Visuals shared by the Indian Air Force (IAF) showed the Su-30 MKI fighter jets flying in 'Trishul' formation.

    Other videos shared by the IAF showed fighter jets and other military weapon carriers flying in different formations such as 'Bheem', 'Netra' and 'Vajraang'.