Republic Day 2023: IAF's fighter jets fly in 'Trishul' formation above parade. Watch

Three Su-30 MKI air superiority fighters fly in 'Trishul' formation. (Screengrab from video shared by @hqwaciaf on Twitter)

Republic Day 2023 was marked by a parade in which the armed forces showed off their military prowess by displaying made-in-India weapon systems. Among them were some of the deadliest fighter jets that were flown above the parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi on Thursday.

Visuals shared by the Indian Air Force (IAF) showed the Su-30 MKI fighter jets flying in 'Trishul' formation.



Trishul formation comprising three Su-30 MKI air superiority fighters. pic.twitter.com/KGOiLWGD13

— HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023

Other videos shared by the IAF showed fighter jets and other military weapon carriers flying in different formations such as 'Bheem', 'Netra' and 'Vajraang'.



Bheem Formation comprising a C 17 Heavy Lift Transport aircraft flanked by two Su 30 MKI Air Superiority fighters. pic.twitter.com/jG9QdgRgWl

Read More

— HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023



Netra Formation comprising a AEW&C - Netra in the center flanked by four Rafale multi role fighters. pic.twitter.com/KfHQOHZ4GQ

— HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023



Vajraang formation comprising a C 130 Super Hercules Transport Aircraft in the center flanked by two Rafale multirole fighters on either side. pic.twitter.com/7nb5c7pGYn

— HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023

Other aerial formations during the Republic Day flypast included 'Dhawj', 'Rudra', 'Baaz', 'Amrit', and 'Tiranga' by aircrafts such as Dakota, c-17 and C-130 transport planes, and Jaguars. Three MIG-29 planes also flew over Kartavya Path when the contingents of the IAF marched past President Draupadi Murmu.