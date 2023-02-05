Pervez Musharraf: A timeline of his life's key events

Pervez Musharraf was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease that affects the heart, kidneys and liver.

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan's former military ruler, died aged 79 in Dubai, after a long illness on February 5. He had been battling amyloidosis, a rare disease that affects the heart, kidneys and liver.

Here is a recap of the events of his life:

- Pervez Musharraf was born in 1943 in Delhi. His family moved to Pakistan after the Partition.

- He joined the Pakistan Military Academy in 1961. He served in the 1965 war between India and Pakistan.

- Musharraf would go on to lead the Pakistani army, playing a key role in the Kargil conflict.

Read More

- He seized control of Pakistan through a bloodless coup against Nawaz Sharif in 1999, after he tried to remove him from the army chief position.

- He became the president in 2001. But the succeeding years saw him lose favour, with his walkback on vows to resign as army chief and opposition leader Benazir Bhutto's assassination. His allies were defeated in the 2008 elections. Musharraf stepped down in a bid to avoid impeachment and moved abroad.

- After living in Dubai and London, he returned to Pakistan in 2013 to contest elections. Instead, he became involved in court cases, including one related to Benazir Bhutto's assassination. He was also charged with high treason. He was barred from contesting polls.

- A travel ban was imposed on him. It was only lifted in 2016, after which Musharraf left for Dubai for medical care.

- The treason case against him dragged on for years. In 2019, he was handed a death sentence by a special court. But the verdict was annulled by the Lahore High Court.