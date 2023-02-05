English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: LIVE: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Speaks To Rahul Joshi
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Pervez Musharraf: A timeline of his life's key events

    The four-star general and former Pakistan president died aged 79 in Dubai on February 5.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
    Pervez Musharraf was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease that affects the heart, kidneys and liver.

    Pervez Musharraf was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease that affects the heart, kidneys and liver.

    Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan's former military ruler, died aged 79 in Dubai, after a long illness on February 5. He had been battling amyloidosis, a rare disease that affects the heart, kidneys and liver.

    Here is a recap of the events of his life: 

    - Pervez Musharraf was born in 1943 in Delhi. His family moved to Pakistan after the Partition.

    - He joined the Pakistan Military Academy in 1961. He served in the 1965 war between India and Pakistan.