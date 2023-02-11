English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Indian man missing in Turkey earthquake found dead

    With his face crushed beyond recognition, Vijay Kumar Gaud was identified with a tattoo of the word "Om" on one of his hands, his family said .

    PTI
    February 11, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST
    An earthquake ravaged Turkey.

    An earthquake ravaged Turkey.

    An Indian national missing in Turkey since the massive earthquake on February 6 was found dead on Saturday in the rubble of a hotel where he was staying.

    Vijay Kumar Gaud, who hailed from Uttarakhand's Pauri district and was working for a Bengaluru-based company, had gone to Turkey on an official assignment.

    With his face crushed beyond recognition, Gaud was identified with a tattoo of the word "Om" on one of his hands, his family said, quoting Indian embassy officials.

    Gaud was a resident of the Padampur area in Kotdwar in Pauri district. His clothes had been found on Friday.