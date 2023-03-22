AI pics of Donald Trump's arrest by 'cop' Joe Biden go viral as indictment threat looms

Donald Trump is facing indictment in a hush money payments case to porn star Stormy Daniels. (File)

Artificial Intelligence has arrived and how. And now, it’s starting to make a mark in fake news as well. As police in New York and Washington DC prep in case of a public unrest if former President Donald Trump is indicted in a pornstar-hush money case, AI generated photos of him being arrested have stormed social media. The photos, generated by Midjourney, are uncannily real-looking as cops tackle Trump in one of them. In one photo, President Joe Biden, dressed as a cop, is seen escorting Trump away.

Another photo shows policemen chasing Trump down the road, another shows him being tacked on the ground. His son Don Jr also makes an angry appearance. The last two AI photos show Trump in jail, even running around there, and having meals at the canteen dressed in an orange jumpsuit. The last photo shows Trump sweeping the prison floors.

“We’ve entered a new era. AI-generated art has entered its almost perfect photorealism stage. Photos of Donald Trump being arrested have gone viral — and a large swath of the population has believed them to be true, causing a lot of uproar on the internet today. What do you think of the photos? Will we no longer be able to tell what’s real vs what’s fake?” an account called “Eluna AI” tweeted. The page says it’s about Artificial Intelligence.



While all the photos are fake, they raise questions on the societal effects of AI and the reproduction of the same photos – without any mention of AI - may be potentially harmful. Propagandists will use these photos and claim they are real to benefit from the disinformation which may then rapidly spread unless checked.

Users too pointed out the dangers of a photo being misused especially when its possibly impossible to tell a real from a fake.

“There it is. I was waiting for the watershed moment when AI-generated content would be used to potentially fool people en masse regarding a story of national significance with widespread societal implications, after which we realize we can no longer trust anything we see or hear online from this point forward. This is history,” a user wrote in Instagram comments.

It also comes at a volatile time when Trump has claimed that he was going to be arrested and called on his supporters to protest as he faces indictment over his hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, who had spoken out about Trump in explosive videos.

Calling it the 'Stormy ''Horse Face'' Daniels extortion plot', Trump claims he's being targeted by a series of “horrible radical left Democrat” investigations.

“They are not coming after me - they are coming after you. I'm just standing in their way. And I always will stand in their way,” he wrote on Truth Social.

The AI take-over also raises concerns over fake news ahead of the 2024 US Presidential elections and not every photo may be easily traced back to AI. An AI-generated "conversation", laced with insults and profanities, between Trump and Biden had also gone viral earlier this month.