Why this IPS officer from UP disguised herself and faked a robbery complaint | Video

Auraiya SP Charu Nigam disguised herself and faked a distress call to check the response time of her team. (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by @auraiyapolice)

An IPS officer in disguise made a frantic call from an Uttar Pradesh road claiming she had been robbed by armed men just to test her subordinates and their response time to the emergency call.

Charu Nigam, the Superintendent of Police of Auraiya district, dressed in civilian clothes, put on sunglasses, a mask, and covered her face with a dupatta to avoid being recognized by her team.

“Hello, this is Sarita Chauhan. I was robbed by two armed men,” Nigam lied as she called the emergency number 112 for assistance for any highway-related SOS. The facility assures you help within five minutes of your call and Nigam just wanted to check whether that promise was being fulfilled.

Her team apparently also passed the test as Nigam found their response time and action “satisfactory”. Three officers came to her rescue with a team, noted down her complaint, asked questions, did a recce and investigated the matter for around an hour, completely unaware that this was just a test orchestrated by their senior.

A 2014, UP cadre IPS officer, Nigam found the response of the cops “satisfactory” as per the tweet by Auraiya Police.

The Twitter handle shared a video of the incident from the phone call made by the IPS to the cops arriving and investigating the matter.

“In order to check the response time and vigilance of the district police, SP Auraiya IPS Charu Nigam disguised herself on a deserted road and complained on 112 of a fake robbery by bike-borne men. The investigation by the district police was found to be satisfactory,” Auraiya Police tweeted in Hindi.

The swift action by the cops comes as a welcome change amid several complaints of complacency by cops in several districts of the state.