WhatsApp set to roll out disappearing messages feature — here's how it works

WhatsApp in an update on its support page confirmed that it has been working on a disappearing messages feature for its messaging platform and said that its rollout is expected soon.

WhatsApp also explained how the feature will work. The company said that once the feature is enabled, "new messages sent in the individual or group chat will disappear after seven days".

"If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven-day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened," the Facebook-owned company said.

This feature is set to be rolled out on WhatsApp for web, Android, iOS, and KaiOS.

WhatsApp, however, said that if a disappearing message is forwarded to another chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat. Moreover, it said that if a user "creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup".

The company cautioned that disappearing messages should only be used with "trusted individuals" since it is still possible for users to forward or take a screenshot of a disappearing message and save it before it disappears. Moreover, content can also be copied and saved from disappearing messages before it disappears.

WhatsApp added that in the case of received media, it will be automatically downloaded to photos and if disappearing messages are turned on, media sent in the chat will disappear, but will be saved on the phone assuming the phone's auto-download is on.