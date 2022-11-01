English
    The new 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator' is... Elon Musk

    In an SEC filing, Elon Musk declared that he was now the CEO of Twitter and the only director of the company having dissolved the entire board after the deal.

    Stella Dey
    November 01, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
    Elon Musk's Twitter bio has been changed to:

    Elon Musk's Twitter bio has been changed to: "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator".


    Billionaire Elon Musk, the new owner of social media giant Twitter, has been on a bio updating spree since the successful $44 billion takeover of the company. The new CEO is now the “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” on his bio - a quick succession from “Chief Twit”.

    The display picture has also been upgraded to fit in with the bio. The 51-year-old Tesla chief was holding a sink in the last photograph and now, to fit in with the latest bio, he has now a picture of a very young Musk holding a telephone.

    Elon Musk's new Twitter bio Elon Musk's new Twitter bio

    A day before the long delayed and much controversial takeover of Twitter, Musk had changed his bio to “Chief Twit” hinting at the completion of the deal. Later, he shared a video of him entering Twitter headquarters with a sink and captioned the short clip “Let that sink in.”

    Soon after the takeover, Musk fired top executives of the microblogging site including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, legal head Vijaya Gadde and CFO Ned Segal.

    In an SEC filing, Musk declared that he was now the CEO of Twitter and the only director of the company having dissolved the entire board after the deal.

    Replying to the news of him firing the board, Musk tweeted, “This is just temporary”.
    Musk already runs four other companies – Tesla, SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company. Twitter is now the fifth feather in his cap.
