    Over 15% of Ukraine's army are women; foreign ministry says 'thank you'

    Ukraine’s foreign ministry thanked the women soldiers for their service by sharing a few photos in a tweet.

    Stella Dey
    March 08, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
    Ukraine's foreign ministry shared four photos of women army soldiers fighting against Russia. (Image tweeted by @MFA_Ukraine)

    Ukraine's foreign ministry shared four photos of women army soldiers fighting against Russia. (Image tweeted by @MFA_Ukraine)


    More than 15 percent of the Ukrainian army are women, a latest survey shows, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said today on Twitter and shared several photos of women soldiers. The post incidentally comes on International Women’s Day, a day less celebratory for Ukraine as the Russian invasion entered the 13th day today.

    Ukraine’s foreign ministry thanked the women soldiers for their service and mentioned how so many people are defending the country in so many different ways.

    “According to the latest survey, more than 15% of the regular Ukrainian army are women. Number of those who defend Ukraine now in a different way is impossible to count. Thank you!” the ministry tweeted.

    The photos with the tweet show armed women soldiers in uniforms and combat gear. Another photo, shared by the ministry soon after, paints another picture of a woman.

    The woman in the new post is an elderly woman, a grandmother, who has been baking bread for the soldiers. Both women soldiers and the smiling granny show how everyone can do their bit during war.

    Defiant civilians have been fighting Russia in an exemplary show of courage, several videos show, even as hundreds of deaths have been reported so far. 13 soldiers on ‘Snake Island’ refused to surrender and hurled expletives at Russians before getting killed.

    Stories of exemplary courage, hope and resistance are being reported from various parts of the country even as the number of people fleeing the violence-hit country topped 1.2 million. The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the 13th day today.
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 04:12 pm
