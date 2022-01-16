MARKET NEWS

MC Election Update January 16: Arvind Kejriwal vows to tackle unemployment, corruption, restart mining in Goa

Take a quick look at all the major updates on upcoming assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST
Kejriwal, while discussing tie-ups in Goa, said the AAP would think of forming a post-poll coalition with a non-BJP party if it fails to secure a majority in the upcoming polls.Kejriwal, while discussing tie-ups in Goa, said the AAP would think of forming a post-poll coalition with a non-BJP party if it fails to secure a majority in the upcoming polls.


Goa Assembly Elections 2022 | AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal holds door-to-door campaign

Goa Assembly elections 2022  | AAP announces a 13-point agenda

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced a 13-point agenda for Goa ahead of the assembly elections. Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal vowed to tackle corruption, unemployment, and restart mining in the coastal if elected to power.

Claiming that AAP was the most “honest” in the country since 1947, Kejriwal said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the party a “certificate of honesty".

“PM Modi has given AAP the certificate of India’s most honest party since Independence. Modiji unleashed CBI, police raids on me and Manish Sisodia. 21 party MLAs were arrested, a commission was formed to examine 400 files. Yet nothing was found. Corruption-free governance is in our DNA," Kejriwal said.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 | BJP's hate politics very harmful for country: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the BJP's politics of "hatred" is very harmful for the country and is also responsible for unemployment.

"I also believe that the hate politics of the BJP is very harmful for the country. And this hatred is also responsible for the unemployment," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "Domestic and foreign industries cannot run without peace in the society. Will defeat this growing hatred around you everyday with brotherhood. Are you with me? #NoHate," Gandhi added.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 | Ex-minister Dara Singh Chauhan, Apna Dal MLA join Samajwadi Party

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan joined the Samajwadi Party on Sunday, days after he resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

On Friday, former ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, five BJP MLAs and one from the Apna Dal (Sonelal) joined the Samajwadi Party.  Besides Chauhan, Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA from Vishvanathganj Assembly constituency in Pratapgarh district R K Verma too on Sunday joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led party which has emerged as the main challenger to the BJP in the state.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2022 Punjab Assembly elections #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly polls #Goa assembly polls #Rahul Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
first published: Jan 16, 2022 03:33 pm

