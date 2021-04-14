English
Specials
Maharashtra to study CBSE's decision to cancel Class 10 exam, says Varsha Gaikwad

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI
April 14, 2021 / 07:04 PM IST

The Maharashtra government would study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam before taking any such decision for the state education board exams, minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday.

The state School Education Minister made the statement in a televised message.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2021: COVID-19 delays heighten anxiety of students taking board exams

Also Read: CBSE exams: School principals, educationists want fair criteria for grading class 10 students, schedule for class 12 examinees

Talking about the decision, Gaikwad said, "We have already requested and informed other educational boards in the state about our decision of postponement of Classes 10 and and 12 exams of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. We will study and discuss the Centre's (CBSE's) decision with the experts in the field."

The Maharashtra government had on Monday postponed the state board exams of Classes 10 and 12, which were scheduled to be held later this month, in view of a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the state.
PTI
TAGS: #CBSE #CBSE Board Exams #CBSE Board Exams 2021 #Current Affairs #education #India #Maharashtra #Varsha Gaikwad
first published: Apr 14, 2021 07:03 pm

