Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to take oath as Chief Justice of Delhi HC on June 28

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena will administer the oath to Justice Satish Chandra Sharma as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on June 28, an official communication said on June 24. The swearing-in ceremony will be organised at Raj Niwas, it said.

The Delhi High Court had been functioning without a regular Chief Justice after the retirement of Justice D N Patel. Justice Vipin Sanghi had been the acting Chief Justice since March 13.

Sharma has served as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and was transferred to the Delhi High Court in the same capacity.