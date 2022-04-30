English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    84 years at same company: Meet 100-year-old world record holder

    Walter Orthmann from Brazil advised young professionals to work for good establishments, in areas where they feel motivated.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 30, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
    Walter Orthmann was a teenager when he began working at a textile company. (Image credit: www.guinnessworldrecords.com)

    Walter Orthmann was a teenager when he began working at a textile company. (Image credit: www.guinnessworldrecords.com)


    A 100-year-old man from Brazil has earned a Guinness World Record for the longest career at the same company. Walter Orthmann has been working at a textile company for 84 years.

    Orthmann was born in Brusque, a town with a large German population. As a teenager, he began working at Industrias Renaux S.A, which is now known as ReneauxView.

    "Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family," Orthmann was quoted as saying by Guinness. "As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14."


    He started off as a shipping assistant and was soon promoted to a sales position. Eventually, he became a sales manager.


    In his 50s, Orthmann began travelling across the country, discovering new places and fostering professional relationships that became friendly.


    In his career spanning decades, Orthmann has witnessed many changes -- at home and abroad. That, he said, taught him that it was important to be adaptable.

    Close

    Related stories


    Orthamann turned 100 on April 19 this year and his coworkers and family threw a big party to celebrate his life.


    Reflecting on his long stint at the same place, Orthmann said when people do what they enjoy, they don't see the time go by.


    His advice for young professionals is to work for good establishments, in areas where they feel motivated.


    Orthmann said that he does not bother himself with too much planning or worrying about the future.

     "All I care about is that tomorrow will be another day in which I will wake up, get up, exercise and go to work; you need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future," he told Guinness. "Here and now is what counts. So, let’s go to work!"



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #careers #Guinness #records
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 10:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.