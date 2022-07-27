Government in talks to drug firms for making monkeypox vaccine: Covid task force head

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul (File image)

The government has started deliberations with private pharma companies to explore options of developing a potential vaccine for Monkeypox, if need arises in future.

"There is no such vaccine for specially for monkeypox. There was a vaccine for small pox earlier. So, we are looking at that aspect, if there is a need for a vaccine at some point of time, we are also engaging with potential players and have initiated exploration," Dr VK Paul, member (health) NITI Aayog, told Moneycontrol.

According to an official source, two Indian pharma companies are engaged in the discussion with the government for making a potential vaccine for monkeypox.

Also read: WHO declaring monkeypox global health emergency a premature move, says top Indian epidemiologist

The NITI Aayog member said that the surveillance for monkeypox has been increased and also urged people to not hide and take treatment.

When asked on the detection of Monkeypox in people without foreign travel history, Dr Paul said the full epidemiology of this disease is still being studied.

"We are still understanding the full epidemiology of the disease at the global level, but in our own nation, since we have seen only a few cases as yet, it would not be fair to make the full judgement on how the disease spreads," he said.

India has reported four cases of monkeypox virus infection, which was declared as a global public health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week.