English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Fifth fodder scam case: Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 5 years in prison

    The RJD supremo, who has been handed down 14 years imprisonment and slapped with a total fine of Rs 60 lakh, has secured bail in four earlier cases of Rs 950-crore fodder scam

    February 21, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
    File image: Lalu Prasad Yadav

    File image: Lalu Prasad Yadav

    A special CBI court in Ranchi on February 21 sentenced RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years in jail and slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him in the 1996 fodder scam case.

    The CBI Special Court in Ranchi had convicted Yadav in the Rs 139.35-crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case on February 15.

    Judge SK Shashi had completed the hearing against 99 accused including Prasad, which was underway since February last year. Arguments on behalf of the last accused, Dr Shailendra Kumar, were completed on January 29.

    The Rs 950-crore scam relates to fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar.

    The RJD supremo, who has been sentenced to 14 years in prison and slapped with a total fine of Rs 60 lakh, has secured bail in the four cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries.

    Close

    Related stories

    The fodder scam came to light in January 1996 after a raid at the Animal Husbandry Department. The CBI named Yadav as an accused in June 1997.

    The agency framed charges against Yadav and former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra. In September 2013, the trial court convicted Yadav, Mishra and 45 more in one of the cases related to the fodder scam and Yadav was sent to Ranchi jail.

    In December 2013, the Supreme Court granted bail to Yadav but, in December 2017, the CBI court found him and 15 more guilty and sent them to Birsa Munda prison. The Jharkhand High Court granted bail to Yadav in April 2021

    (This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
    Tags: #Current Affairs #fodder scam #Fodder scam case #India #Lalu Prasad Yadav
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 02:16 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.