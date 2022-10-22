Danish Siddiqui’s children, aged 6 and 4, accept his Pulitzer prize

Danish Siddiqui’s son Yunus and daughter Sarah at the Pulitzer ceremony.

The children of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed covering the Afghan conflict in July last year, accepted the Pulitzer Prize on his behalf at a ceremony held in New York on October 20.

Danish Siddiqui was part of the Reuters team nominated in the Feature Photography Category for capturing the devastation of COVID-19 in India. The group also included Adnan Abidi, Amit Dave and Sanna Irshad Mattoo - - who was not allowed to fly out for the event.



The Pulitzer Prize for feature photography is awarded to Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters for the coverage of COVID in India https://t.co/qiFwmaxrLM pic.twitter.com/R0KjZVwx0h

— Reuters (@Reuters) May 9, 2022

The photos of Siddiqui's children, aged six and four, at the ceremony, moved many on social media.



Yunus Siddiqui, 6, Sarah Siddiqui, 4, children of the late Danish Siddiqui receiving the Pulitzer. Hearty and beautiful!

And congratulations @adnanabidi, May the accolades keep coming! pic.twitter.com/ZfnBRKWaR8 — Shruti Vyas (@shrutiv_vyas) October 21, 2022



"This brought a tear to my eye - in remembrance of Danish’s brilliance and for his team’s camaraderie," Congress' Supriya Shrinate wrote.

Yunus, Danish Siddiqui’s 6-yr son stands amongst the 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners. Danish was part of Reuters' winning entry for Feature Photography. This brought a tear to my eye - in remembrance of Danish’s brilliance and for his team’s camaraderie. pic.twitter.com/SCD75vU6eW — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) October 21, 2022

"Danish Siddiqui is not among us. But the feeling of their existence is still there (sic)," another comment read.

Danish Siddiqui is not among us. But the feeling of their existence is still there. In the middle of the picture is Yunus Siddiqui, son of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui. Yunus reached New York to take his father's #PulitzerPrize. pic.twitter.com/MlhLOkLXYh— Rajan Chaudhary (@EditorRajan) October 22, 2022

Siddiqui had won the Pulitzer in 2018 also along with other Reuters colleagues for exposing the violence against Rohingya refugees.

He is also remembered for his poignant photos of migrant workers during their arduous journeys back home amid the nationwide lockdown and for chronicling the communal violence in Delhi.



Danish Siddiqui brought us this from last year's migrant worker crisis. Like all great photojournalists, his mastery went beyond technical finesse. He let his subjects speak for themselves. Photo: @Reuterspic.twitter.com/CsPkv8rizq — Angshuman Choudhury (@angshuman_ch) July 16, 2021

In July 2021, he was covering the Taliban advance in Afghanistan. Embedded within the Afghan special forces, he was killed in a battle for control of the Spin Boldak crossing.

Also read: Danish Siddiqui's work chronicles India's critical phase — from Delhi riots to COVID crisis, and migrants' plight