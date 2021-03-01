COVID-19 vaccination: Tech titans in Bengaluru lead from the front
Prominent citizens coming forward to take a vaccine jab is likely to bolster confidence and reduce vaccine hesitancy among the general public in India.
Vaccination drive is underway in India since January 16 (Image: Reuters)
NR Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Kris Gopalakrishnan were among the prominent entrepreneurs and philanthropists in India's tech hub Bengaluru who received a COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, as India expanded its vaccination drive to cover senior citizens and those above 45 with comorbidities. Prominent citizens coming forward to take a vaccine jab is likely to bolster confidence and reduce vaccine hesitancy among the general public in India.
"Yes, Sudha and I took our vaccine for COVID-19 today at Narayana Hrudayalaya. Dr. Devi Shetty’s team was extremely kind, professional and helpful. We are very grateful to Devi and his team. We are feeling perfectly fine," Narayana Murthy told Moneycontrol.
While there was confusion over registration methods and technical glitches on the government's vaccine registration portal Co-WIN, Murthy, Kris and Kiran told Moneycontrol that the whole process was seamless and they didn't face any issue. They were administered the Serum Institute's Covishield at Narayana Hrudayalaya.
"I went to the hospital to register, it took me less than 5 minutes. I will be taking the second dose after 28 days. They did say there might a little pain and mild fever and advised us to take paracetamol. With the probability of mutations increasing, we have to take the vaccination. It is good for society and will help prevent the spread," Infosys co-founder and prominent startup investor Kris Gopalakrishnan said.
At the same time, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who recovered from COVID a few months ago said the vaccine was more of a booster shot for her. "I am feeling fine, the vaccine is a booster shot for me. I was asked to give my Aadhaar number to register, it look very little time, I also got my vaccination certificate. I have been advised to take Crocin every six hours for a day as there may be pain and fever." she said.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a picture of himself receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine," he tweeted.
