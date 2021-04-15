Coronavirus Second Wave | India’s daily cases increased from 1 lakh to 2 lakh in just over a week

Representative image | Source: AP

India reported more than two lakh fresh coronavirus infections on April 15 -- the highest single-day spike the country has recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic.

As per data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India saw a single-day spike of 2,00,739 COVID-19 cases a day after adding 1,84,372 new infections on April 14.

The country had reported a single-day spike of over one lakh COVID-19 cases on April 4, 2021, which doubled to over two lakh cases on in just around 10 days. The shocking surge in coronavirus cases come in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic in India.

Coronavirus second wave in India: Daily COVID-19 cases jumped from 9,000 to 1 lakh in less than 2 months

India has been registering a steady increase in COVID-19 cases for 36 days, taking the active case count to 14,71,877, which is 10.46 percent of the total infections reported so far. At the same time, the COVID-19 recovery rate of the nation has slipped to 88.31 percent.

The country’s cumulative coronavirus case tally crossed the 14 million mark on April 15, with the Health Ministry dashboard showing 14,074,564 cases; the COVID-19 death toll stands at 173,123 now.