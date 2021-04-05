Coronavirus second wave in India: Daily COVID-19 cases jumped from 9,000 to 1 lakh in less than 2 months

COVID-19 vaccination in India (Representative image)

India has become the world’s largest coronavirus hotspot, surpassing Brazil and the United States vis-à-vis the daily spike in COVID-19 cases.

The second populous country in the world has surpassed Brazil and US average tally of 64,324 and 64,019, respectively, to become the biggest hotspot in the world, reported news agencies.

On April 4, Brazil added 31,359 new COVID-19 cases, while the US logged 34,282.

As the country reels under the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, over one lakh fresh coronavirus infections were added on April 4 at 1.03 lakh cases. This marked India’s highest daily COVID-19 case spike ever.

The states and union territories (UTs) with maximum daily caseload are Maharashtra (over 50,000), Chhattisgarh (over 5,000), Karnataka (over 4,000), Uttar Pradesh (over 4,000) Delhi (over 4,000), Tamil Nadu (over 3,000), Madhya Pradesh (over 3,000), Punjab (over 3,000), Gujarat (over 2,000), and Kerala (over 2,000).

Among these, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Punjab account more than 76 percent of the total active COVID-19 cases in India.

India’s daily COVID-19 case spike increased gradually from February; by March, several states had started reporting thousands of fresh infections daily. This spike came after five months of lull, with India witnessing a consistent decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases being reported.

On February 1, 2021, India’s daily caseload had touched a low of 8,579, following which the numbers started going up gradually again. On February 15, 9,086 new coronavirus infections were added in India, and continued to grow sharply then on, with over 1,03,558 COVID-19 cases being reported on April 4.

This means, India’s daily COVID-19 cases jumped from around 9,000 per day to over one lakh in less than two months.

India’s active coronavirus caseload was 1.33 lakh on February 15, which shot up to 7.37 lakh on April 5. Despite the country running a massive COVID-19 vaccination drive, authorities have not been able to manage the coronavirus situation in India.