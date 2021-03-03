English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

China has mobilised conventional and cyber forces to threaten India: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi cited a news report that claimed that night satellite images show Chinese build-up in the Depsang region near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

PTI
March 03, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that China had mobilised its conventional and cyber forces to threaten India and warned that the government’s "cowardice" would have tragic consequences in the future.

He cited a news report that claimed that night satellite images show Chinese build-up in the Depsang region near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

"China mobilized its conventional and cyber forces to threaten India. Government of India (GOI) buckled. Mark my words, our land in Depsang is gone and DBO (Daulet Beg Oldie) is vulnerable. Government of India’s (GOI’s) cowardice will lead to tragic consequences in the future,” he said on Twitter.

A border standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies has been on in Eastern Ladakh since May last year after a violent clash in the Pangong Tso Lake area, and both sides had gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

Last month, the armies of the two countries concluded the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso.

Close
Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly criticising the government’s handling of the issue.
PTI
TAGS: #China #Current Affairs #India #India China border news #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Mar 3, 2021 05:08 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.