MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Budget 2022: Twitter has a field day with middle class, crypto tax memes

    Budget 2022: There was no change to income tax slabs in the personal income tax category in the Union Budget.

    Stella Dey
    February 01, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
    Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth consecutive Union Budget today and Twitter was flooded with memes (Image: PTI)

    Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth consecutive Union Budget today and Twitter was flooded with memes (Image: PTI)


    Income tax rates will remain unchanged for fiscal year 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget today in possibly her shortest Budget speech ever.

    Standard deduction was also not raised – widely anticipated in view of the elevated inflation levels and impact of the pandemic on the middle class.

    The standard deduction currently stands at Rs 50,000. There was no change to income tax slabs in the personal income tax category in the Budget.

    Twitter was disappointed and expressed their chagrin with memes as the salaried class got no tax concessions.

    Here’s how Twitter reacted:





    A 30 per cent tax will be levied income from the sale or acquisition of virtual and digital assets such as cryptocurrency, Nirmala Sitharaman announced clearing the air on virtual assets.

    Twitter was again not impressed. A 30 per cent tax is similar to tax rates on lottery or game show winnings. They were quick to point out their disappointment with hilarious memes.




    Sitharaman presented her fourth consecutive Budget today and read the key financial document from a 'Made in India' tablet in a push for 'Digital India'.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Budget memes #Budget News #Budget speech #crypto budget #crypto budget 2022 #crypto tax #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrency budget #finance budget 2022 #Income Tax #India budget 2022 #Nirmala Sitharaman #Union Budget #Union Budget 2022
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 02:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.