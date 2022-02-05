MARKET NEWS

    PM, President extend greetings on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

    Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja 2022: On this year’s Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, several politicians, celebrities and other notable citizens took to Twitter to extend their greetings.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
    Saraswati Puja 2022: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and others wished everyone a happy Basant Panchami. (Image: Twitter/Virender Sehwag)

    Saraswati Puja 2022: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and others wished everyone a happy Basant Panchami. (Image: Twitter/Virender Sehwag)


    Basant Panchami marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated with great fervour across the country. Saraswati Puja is also celebrated today where people pray to the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom. Pandals are set up and idols of Goddess Saraswati are worshipped. Students, especially from Bengal and Assam, celebrate the festival at their homes and schools every year.

    On this year’s Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, several politicians, celebrities and other notable citizens took to Twitter to extend their greetings.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the citizens with a tweet in Hindi that reads: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. May the blessings of Goddess Sharda be with all of you and may Spring, the king of seasons, bring joy in everyone's life.

    President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted his greetings.

    “My warm greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. I wish that the arrival of spring brings happiness, prosperity and good health in the lives of all the countrymen and Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning, illuminates everyone's life with the light of knowledge,” he tweeted in Hindi.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a photo of a farmer with his greetings on Basant Panchami.

    “The farmer's hard work pays off when the crop on the earth is swell with pride. Wishing everyone a very Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja!” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

    Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her best wishes with a small couplet in Bangla.

    “Vidya Devi Saraswati, Give education, give culture; Fill your mind with light, Light the spring lamp. Best wishes for occasion of Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami,” the poem translates to.

    Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh wished everyone a very happy Basant Panchami.

    Author Anand Ranganathan tweeted about the Japanese version of Goddess Saraswati called “Benzaiten”.

    Former cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted: “May your life bloom with the eternal light of knowledge. May Maa Saraswati bless us all” with an illustration of Goddess Saraswati on Twitter.

    Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicated an art work on the Puri beach on the occasion of Saraswati Puja. He shared the photo on Twitter.
    “May Goddess Saraswati burn the darkness of Evil with the glow of knowledge and good health,” businessman Robert Vadra tweeted.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 5, 2022 11:27 am
