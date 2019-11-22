As Justice S A Bobde takes over as CJI, Here's all you need to know about the judges of the Supreme Court

Here is a list of all the honourable Judges of the Supreme Court
As Justice Ranjan Gogoi retired and becomes former Chief Justice of India on November 17 and the Justice S A Bobde takes over as a Chief Justice of India from today. Here is a list of Honourable Judges of Supreme Court
People of India knock on the doors of the Supreme Court to get justice and look up to the judges as hope. But many of us don't know how many Judges are in Supreme Court or even what their names are.
So, we bring for you the names, dates of birth, dates of appointment and dates of retirement of the current judges of Supreme Court of India.
1. Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde
(DoB.) 24-04-1956
Term of Office: (DoA) 12-04-2013 to (DoR) 23-04-2021
2. Justice N.V. Ramana(DoB.) 27-08-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2014 to (DoR) 26-08-2022
3. Justice Arun Mishra03-09-1955
Term of Office: (DoA) 07-07-2014 to (DoR) 02-09-2020
4. Justice R.F. Nariman(DoB.) 13-08-1956
Term of Office: (DoA) 07-07-2014 to (DoR) 12-08-2021
5. Justice R. Banumathi(DoB.) 20-07-1955
Term of Office: (DoA) 13-08-2014 to (DoR) 19-07-2020
6. Justice Uday Umesh Lalit(DoB.) 09-11-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 13-08-2014 to (DoR) 08-11-2022
7. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar(DoB.) 30-07-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 29-07-2022
8. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud(DoB.) 11-11-1959
Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 10-11-2024
9. Justice Ashok Bhushan(DoB.) 05-07-1956
Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 04-07-2021
10. Justice L. Nageswara Rao(DoB.) 08-06-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 07-06-2022
11. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul(DoB.) 26-12-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 25-12-2023
12. Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar(DoB.) 05-05-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 04-05-2023
13. Justice S. Abdul Nazeer(DoB.) 05-01-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 04-01-2023
14. Justice Navin Sinha(DoB.) 19-08-1956
Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 18-08-2021
15. Justice Deepak Gupta(DoB.) 07-05-1955
Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 06-05-2020
16. Justice Indu Malhotra(DoB.) 14-03-1956
Term of Office: (DoA) 27-04-2018 to (DoR) 13-03-2021
17. Justice Indira Banerjee(DoB.) 24-09-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 23-09-2022
18. Justice Vineet Saran(DoB.) 11-05-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 10-05-2022
29. Justice K.M. Joseph(DoB.) 17-06-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 16-06-2023
20. Justice Hemant Gupta(DoB.) 17-10-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 16-10-2022
21. Justice R.Subhash Reddy(DoB.) 05-01-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 04-01-2022
22. Justice Mukeshkumar Rasikbhai Shah(DoB.) 16-05-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 15-05-2023
23. Justice Ajay Rastogi(DoB.) 18-06-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 17-06-2023
24. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari(DoB.) 15-05-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 18-01-2019 to (DoR) 14-05-2023
25. Justice Sanjiv Khanna(DoB.) 14-05-1960
Term of Office: (DoA) 18-01-2019 to (DoR) 13-05-2025
26. Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai(DoB.) 24-11-1960
Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 23-11-2025
27. Justice Surya Kant(DoB.) 10-02-1962
Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 09-02-2027
28. Justice Aniruddha Bose(DoB.) 11-04-1959
Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 10-04-2024
29. Justice Ajjikuttira Somaiah Bopanna(DoB.) 20-05-1959
Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 19-05-202430. Justice V. Ramasubramanian
(DoB.) 30-06-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 29-06-2023
31. Justice Krishna Murari
(DoB.) 09-07-1958Term of Office: (DoA) 30-09--2019 to (DoR) 08-07-2023
32. Justice S. Ravindra Bhat
(DoB.) 21-10-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 20-10-2023
33. Justice Hrishikesh Roy
(DoB.) 01-02-1960
Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 31-01-2025Source: Supreme Court of IndiaGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.