As Justice S A Bobde takes over as CJI, Here's all you need to know about the judges of the Supreme Court

As Justice Ranjan Gogoi retired and becomes former Chief Justice of India on November 17 and the Justice S A Bobde takes over as a Chief Justice of India from today. Here is a list of Honourable Judges of Supreme Court

People of India knock on the doors of the Supreme Court to get justice and look up to the judges as hope. But many of us don't know how many Judges are in Supreme Court or even what their names are.

So, we bring for you the names, dates of birth, dates of appointment and dates of retirement of the current judges of Supreme Court of India.

1. Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde

Term of Office: (DoA) 12-04-2013 to (DoR) 23-04-2021

2. Justice N.V. Ramana

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2014 to (DoR) 26-08-2022

3. Justice Arun Mishra

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-07-2014 to (DoR) 02-09-2020

4. Justice R.F. Nariman

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-07-2014 to (DoR) 12-08-2021

5. Justice R. Banumathi

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-08-2014 to (DoR) 19-07-2020

6. Justice Uday Umesh Lalit

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-08-2014 to (DoR) 08-11-2022

7. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 29-07-2022

8. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 10-11-2024

9. Justice Ashok Bhushan

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 04-07-2021

10. Justice L. Nageswara Rao

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 07-06-2022

11. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 25-12-2023

12. Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 04-05-2023

13. Justice S. Abdul Nazeer

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 04-01-2023

14. Justice Navin Sinha

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 18-08-2021

15. Justice Deepak Gupta

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 06-05-2020

16. Justice Indu Malhotra

Term of Office: (DoA) 27-04-2018 to (DoR) 13-03-2021

17. Justice Indira Banerjee

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 23-09-2022

18. Justice Vineet Saran

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 10-05-2022

29. Justice K.M. Joseph

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 16-06-2023

20. Justice Hemant Gupta

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 16-10-2022

21. Justice R.Subhash Reddy

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 04-01-2022

22. Justice Mukeshkumar Rasikbhai Shah

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 15-05-2023

23. Justice Ajay Rastogi

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 17-06-2023

24. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari

Term of Office: (DoA) 18-01-2019 to (DoR) 14-05-2023

25. Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Term of Office: (DoA) 18-01-2019 to (DoR) 13-05-2025

26. Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 23-11-2025

27. Justice Surya Kant

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 09-02-2027

28. Justice Aniruddha Bose

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 10-04-2024

29. Justice Ajjikuttira Somaiah Bopanna

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 19-05-2024

(DoB.) 30-06-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 29-06-2023

31. Justice Krishna Murari

(DoB.) 09-07-1958

32. Justice S. Ravindra Bhat

(DoB.) 21-10-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 20-10-2023

33. Justice Hrishikesh Roy

(DoB.) 01-02-1960

Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 31-01-2025