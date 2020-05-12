App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus update | You may get a call from ‘1921’ as part of a government survey

The telephonic survey is being conducted by the NIC to “enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of COVID-19 symptoms

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

As a part of its fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the Government of India will be conducting telephonic surveys to fathom the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The survey will be conducted by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and all citizens across the country will be receiving calls on their cellphones from the number ‘1921’. It is being conducted to “enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of COVID-19 symptoms”.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the same in a notification released on April 22, but the date of commencement of the drive has not been announced yet.

The announcement was made to ensure that all citizens participate in the initiative and not ignore the calls by mistaking them as ‘spam’.

However, the health ministry has also cautioned citizens against pranksters and conmen who may try to dupe them by calling from similar numbers on the pretext of taking a survey and reiterated that only calls from 1921 be received.

It has additionally urged the health departments of all states and union territories to share the same information on their respective websites to spread the word and prevent any phishing attempt.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Ministry of Health and Family Welfare #National Informatics Centre

