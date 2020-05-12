Coronavirus update | You may get a call from ‘1921’ as part of a government survey

As a part of its fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the Government of India will be conducting telephonic surveys to fathom the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The survey will be conducted by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and all citizens across the country will be receiving calls on their cellphones from the number ‘1921’. It is being conducted to “enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of COVID-19 symptoms”.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the same in a notification released on April 22, but the date of commencement of the drive has not been announced yet.



#CoronaUpdate

A Telephonic Survey on #COVID19 is being undertaken where you shall receive calls on your mobile from 1921 number.

Please participate in this survey with your information.#SwasthaBharat #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/EEJqX9MPyi — Ministry of Health #StayHome #StaySafe (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 22, 2020

The announcement was made to ensure that all citizens participate in the initiative and not ignore the calls by mistaking them as ‘spam’.

However, the health ministry has also cautioned citizens against pranksters and conmen who may try to dupe them by calling from similar numbers on the pretext of taking a survey and reiterated that only calls from 1921 be received.

It has additionally urged the health departments of all states and union territories to share the same information on their respective websites to spread the word and prevent any phishing attempt.