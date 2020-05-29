Coronavirus pandemic | Panic in Meerut after monkeys decamp with COVID-19 patients' samples

In a bizarre incident that unfolded on the campus of Meerut Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, a troop of monkeys decamped with blood test samples from a laboratory technician on May 29.

The three samples that the monkeys ran away with had been freshly collected and the incident had caused great panic among people as they were collected from suspected coronavirus patients.



In a shocking incident, a monkey snatched blood samples of Covid-19 patients being taken to the LLRM lab. Inquiry set up & the lab technician has been asked to give written explanation about why did he continue to make a video instead of asking for help.





A troop of monkeys took away blood samples of some patients collected for routine tests, from lab technicians at Meerut Medical College, today. SK Garg, Principal, Meerut Medical College says,"Samples taken away by monkeys do not include #COVID19 swab test samples"



A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the short clip that is being widely circulated, one monkey can be seen sitting on a tree and chewing the sample collection kit. One social media user claimed that the video was made by the lab technician.Meanwhile, SK Garg, Principal, Meerut Medical College, has informed that the missing samples were not COVID-19 throat swabs but blood samples. He added that these samples had not been collected for coronavirus test, but for other routine tests that are carried out on COVID-19 patients.