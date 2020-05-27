App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Aaditya Thackeray thanks actor Zoa Morani for donating plasma twice

The Maharashtra Cabinet Minister shared Morani’s post where she exhorted the importance of plasma donation to save lives and wrote: “That takes some courage.”

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image- Twitter-@AUThackeray
Image- Twitter-@AUThackeray

Aaditya Thackeray has praised actor Zoa Morani for donating plasma for the second time since she recovered from COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Thackeray shared Morani’s post where she exhorted the importance of plasma donation to save lives and wrote: “That takes some courage.”

Filmmaker Karim Morani’s daughter was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April and she donated plasma for the first time on May 9 at Mumbai's Nair Hospital – almost a month after her recovery.

She noted in her Twitter post announcing her second round of plasma donation that the last time, her plasma helped get a coronavirus patient out of the ICU.

Notably, several hospitals across India have fallen back on convalescent plasma therapy to treat coronavirus patients. While it cannot be dubbed a cure, it has helped scale down the infection in very severe cases. Under this method, the antibodies present in the plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients is used to fight off infections.

First Published on May 27, 2020 08:44 pm

tags #Aaditya Thackeray #coronavirus

