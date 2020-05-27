Coronavirus pandemic | Aaditya Thackeray thanks actor Zoa Morani for donating plasma twice

Aaditya Thackeray has praised actor Zoa Morani for donating plasma for the second time since she recovered from COVID-19.



That takes some courage and strength! Thank you https://t.co/ICKvMIHSU9

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 26, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Thackeray shared Morani’s post where she exhorted the importance of plasma donation to save lives and wrote: “That takes some courage.”

Filmmaker Karim Morani’s daughter was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April and she donated plasma for the first time on May 9 at Mumbai's Nair Hospital – almost a month after her recovery.

Plasma donation round 2 ! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone” #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy pic.twitter.com/GDoJ1n25te

— Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) May 26, 2020

She noted in her Twitter post announcing her second round of plasma donation that the last time, her plasma helped get a coronavirus patient out of the ICU.

Notably, several hospitals across India have fallen back on convalescent plasma therapy to treat coronavirus patients. While it cannot be dubbed a cure, it has helped scale down the infection in very severe cases. Under this method, the antibodies present in the plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients is used to fight off infections.

