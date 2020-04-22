Coronavirus lockdown effect | Netflix adds 15.7 million subscribers in March quarter, more than double the estimates

Video streaming major Netflix reported a record 15.77 million paid net additions between January and March, more than double the estimates for the quarter and a 22 percent growth year-on-year.

This addition takes Netflix’s total paid subscriber count to 182.86 million.

Netflix, that serves as a key source of entertainment as a quarter of the world’s population is forced into lockdown, close to doubled its profit to $709.1 million profit from $344.1 million the previous year. Its quarterly revenue at $5.77 billion met analyst estimates.

Netflix expects $1.81 per share in earnings in Q2 this year, close to Wall Street analysts’ estimates of $1.54.

A major surge in Netflix accounts was seen in mid-March when several countries began to go under lockdown. Netflix’s stock price that hit a 52-week low of about $252.3 apiece on the Nasdaq around September 2019 has skyrocketed since the coronavirus outbreak-led lockdown to a 52-week high of $449.5.

However, in a letter to shareholders, the company also warned there has never been a future more uncertain or unsettling in its 20-plus year history.

As its contribution in the fight again the pandemic, Netflix said in the letter, it has created a $100 million fund to help with hardship the industry is facing, starting with workers on production hit hardest by the pandemic.