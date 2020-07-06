Coronavirus impact |Harvard allows 40% freshmen on campus, but all classes online

Harvard University has decided to welcome 40 percent of its students back on campus this fall, for the 2020-2021 academic year, which begins on September 2, 2020.

However, all course instructions -- for both graduate and undergraduate courses -- will continue to be fully online, regardless of whether the student is residing inside the campus.

The undergraduate tuition fee for the academic year will remain unchanged at $49,653, although students who depend on financial aid will receive $5,000 per semester, in case they are unable to return to the Harvard campus.

Notably, only first-year students (freshmen) and students who need to be on campus to progress academically will be allowed to return, reported NBC 26. A statement released by Harvard University reads: “This will enable first-year students to benefit from a supported transition to college-level academic work and to begin to build their Harvard relationships with faculty and peers.”

The rule will apply only for the fall semester, and if the coronavirus situation does not improve by next year, priority would be given to graduating seniors to return to campus.

First-year Harvard students have been given time until July 24 to defer their enrolment and the older students have been advised to consider taking a leave of absence. Students who do not have access to technology to take online classes from home or some other challenges that prevent them from doing so will be able allowed to apply for permission to return to campus.

A week ago, Yale University had announced it would allow 60 percent of its students to return for the fall semester.

How will life change on the Harvard campus?

All students coming back to campus will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. Re-tests would be conducted every three days during their stay on campus.

No outsiders will be allowed inside the campus buildings; the precinct will be off-limits even to Harvard undergraduates who do not reside on campus.

Dining services will be set up to ensure “touchless food pick-up” and the library space will remain closed too.