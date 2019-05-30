App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Computex 2019: Intel launches next-gen Ice Lake CPUs based on 10nm process node

The 10th Gen processors will mark Intel’s first major chip redesign since 2015’s Skylake architecture.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
AMD’s 7nm Ryzen 3000 series pretty much stole all the headlines at Computex 2019, but Intel has something up its sleeve that will push back the Red tide. The much anticipated 10nm Intel processors made their presence felt at the event.

The chipmaker finally took the wraps off the 10th Gen Intel Core processors, codenamed 'Ice Lake'. The 10th Gen processors will mark Intel’s first major chip redesign since 2015’s Skylake architecture. The 'Ice Lake' CPUs will be available in Core i3, i5 and i7 variants with 11th-gen Iris Plus integrated graphics. The chipmaker also revealed some of the capabilities of the chips and what it would mean for PCs when they ship in June.

Senior VP and GM of Client Computing at Intel, Gregory M. Bryant mentioned in his Computex 2019 keynote; “Our job is to come together as an industry and deliver incredible and differentiated PCs, purpose-built to what real people want. 10th Gen Intel Core processors — our most integrated CPU — and Project Athena are great examples of how our deep investments at a platform level will help fuel innovation across the industry.”

The new Intel 10nm processors won’t feature more cores and threads than 8th Gen CPUs and will deliver slower turbo clock speeds. However, the 10th Gen Intel Core processors are engineered to offer a boost in performance across the CPU, graphics and while performing AI tasks.

The new 'Ice Lake' chips will also bring platform-level enhancements like Wi-Fi 6 Gig+, which is slated to offer more bandwidth than a wired router.

With the new 10th Gen CPUs, Intel hasn’t promised any huge boost in clock speeds. What Intel has confirmed is that its latest Sunny Cove architecture used on Ice Lake processors will deliver up to 18 percent more instructions per clock (IPC) than the Skylake architecture, which means they’ll accomplish a lot more work at equivalent clock speeds.

Intel will reportedly ship the new Ice Lake CPUs for laptops first and will bring them to desktops later in 2019.
First Published on May 30, 2019 01:28 pm

