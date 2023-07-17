Co-founder from IIT advises job seekers to 'keep different versions of your resume'. Here's why

The IIT-Delhi alumnus advised job seekers to keep the focus point different in all the versions of the resume.

The co-founder of a Delhi-based startup has offered some advice to job seekers to stand a better chance at getting selected by prospective employers -- "different versions of your resume for different roles". Drawing from his experience during placement season at IIT-Delhi, Saurabh Kumar explained how the practice helped.

"In IIT during internship/placement season we were often told to keep multiple versions of our resume. Different resumes for different kinds of companies or roles you’re applying for," the Smartbooks Inc co-founder tweeted. "If you’re applying for consulting roles, you’d want to emphasize more and write more on PoRs or extracurricular activities, while for development roles you might wanna focus on projects which show your development skills."

"We have many things we can write in our resume which can totally give a different perspective. And most people by the end of four years had so much to write that one page wasn’t enough but we needed to fit everything in one page. So the idea of different versions of resumes helped," Kumar explained. He added that although making resumes take time, the move is a very effective way for job seekers to showcase their skills targeting a role or company.

"You don’t need to make sure everything in those resumes is different. Just the focus point," Kumar wrote, adding that he was not sure if other IITs gave the same advise to their students.

Several users on Twitter agreed with Kumar.

"This is the right thing to do, it takes a lot of time and effort to maintain such resumes but the ROI (return on investment) is high," commented Vansh Pandita (@vansh_pandita). Another user Anand_cool-007 (@Cool_Anand4u) shared, "I did this in 2011 after working for six years and got three different job offers -- consulting, pure Linux coding, and support. I choose consulting and am doing pretty good."

