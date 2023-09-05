Chinese school to charge students for sleeping at the desk, using mats, or bed naps

The school said it will assign teachers to oversee and care for students during their napping sessions. (Representational)

A private primary school in China plans to charge its students for afternoon naps in a startling move that has ignited a firestorm of criticism on social media. Jiesheng Primary School’s decision to impose fees for desk, mat, or bed naps has left many questioning the rationale behind such a move.

The school's decision to introduce charges for afternoon naps was unveiled through a notice sent to its parent-teacher WeChat group. While the school did not provide explicit reasons for the new fees, it outlined a tiered pricing structure that has left parents and the public stunned.

Students opting to nap at their desks will face a charge of 200 yuan (Rs 2,275) per term, while those seeking the comfort of classroom mats will be required to pay 360 yuan (Rs 4,094). However, the highest fee of 680 yuan (Rs 7,856) is reserved for students who choose to rest in private rooms equipped with beds.

According to an unnamed staff member at the school, these charges align with official regulations, and private schools have the autonomy to determine such fees, South China Morning Post reported. The school, in an effort to justify the fees, will assign teachers to oversee and care for students during their napping sessions.

While the school maintains that attendance for these naps is not mandatory and students can return home during lunch breaks, critics argue that the move is nothing short of absurd. They question the necessity of charging students for the basic act of resting during the school day.

The Dongguan City Development and Reform Bureau spokesperson defended the fees, claiming they are reasonable due to the presence of teachers during nap times. However, the public's response on social media platforms has been overwhelmingly negative, with many expressing disbelief and frustration at the school's decision.

One online commenter exclaimed, "Is this a joke? The school has gone crazy just to make money." Another individual questioned, "Am I the only one who can't understand why students need to pay for sleeping at their desks?" A third commenter sarcastically remarked, "This is ridiculous. Next, the school will charge a fee for going to the restroom or breathing?"