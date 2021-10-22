China pulls Boston Celtics NBA games after player calls Xi Jinping "brutal dictator": report

Chinese President Xi Jinping was called a "brutal dictator" by a Boston Celtics player.

China has pulled the online streaming of Boston Celtics NBA games after one of its players called Chinese President Xi Jinping a "brutal dictator" and criticised Beijing’s treatment of Tibet, the New York Times reported.

The US basketball league is hugely popular in China.



Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government

Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!#FreeTibet pic.twitter.com/To4qWMXK56 October 20, 2021

"Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government. Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!" basketball player Enes Kanter said in a message posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on October 20, along with a video.

In a separate post, Kanter, 29, shared photos of sneakers with Tibetan iconography and the slogan "Free Tibet".

"I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for Freedom," the Boston Celtics center wrote in the caption.

Following the player’s comments, Chinese tech giant Tencent’s sports site pulled all upcoming Boston Celtics games from its schedule, underscoring the uneasy relationship between the National Basketball Association (NBA) and China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing on Thursday that Enes Kanter was "trying to get attention" and that his remarks "were not worth refuting".

Two years ago, China’s state broadcaster CCTV dropped the NBA after then manager of another team, Houston Rockets, tweeted a message of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. E-commerce vendors in the country had removed listings for the team’s merchandise.

Tencent is no longer streaming games involving the Philadelphia 76ers, where the ex- Houston Rockets manager Daryl Morey is now the president.

During that crisis, the NBA had said that the league would not seek to halt players from speaking out on social issues. This indicates that Enes Kanter is unlikely to face any formal repercussions over his criticism of Xi Jinping and China.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)