MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

China pulls Boston Celtics NBA games after player calls Xi Jinping "brutal dictator": report

Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter, who called Xi Jinping a "brutal dictator", posted a video wearing a T-shirt of the Dalai Lama and criticising China treatment Tibet.

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping was called a

Chinese President Xi Jinping was called a "brutal dictator" by a Boston Celtics player.


China has pulled the online streaming of Boston Celtics NBA games after one of its players called Chinese President Xi Jinping a "brutal dictator" and criticised Beijing’s treatment of Tibet, the New York Times reported.

The US basketball league is hugely popular in China.

"Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government. Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!" basketball player Enes Kanter said in a message posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on October 20, along with a video.

In a separate post, Kanter, 29, shared photos of sneakers with Tibetan iconography and the slogan "Free Tibet".

"I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for Freedom," the Boston Celtics center wrote in the caption.

Close

Related stories

 


Following the player’s comments, Chinese tech giant Tencent’s sports site pulled all upcoming Boston Celtics games from its schedule, underscoring the uneasy relationship between the National Basketball Association (NBA) and China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing on Thursday that Enes Kanter was "trying to get attention" and that his remarks "were not worth refuting".

Two years ago, China’s state broadcaster CCTV dropped the NBA after then manager of another team, Houston Rockets, tweeted a message of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. E-commerce vendors in the country had removed listings for the team’s merchandise.

Tencent is no longer streaming games involving the Philadelphia 76ers, where the ex- Houston Rockets manager Daryl Morey is now the president.

During that crisis, the NBA had said that the league would not seek to halt players from speaking out on social issues. This indicates that Enes Kanter is unlikely to face any formal repercussions over his criticism of Xi Jinping and China.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Boston Celtics #China #Enes Kanter #NBA #Xi Jinping
first published: Oct 22, 2021 12:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.