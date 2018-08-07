China bans the new Winnie the Pooh movie amid comparisons with President Xi Jinping

The new Winnie the Pooh movie, Christopher Robin will not release in China since President Xi Jinping is wary about the comparisons with the fictional character, as per a report in the Hollywood Reporter.

The live-action film, which premieres in India on August 10 released worldwide this Friday except in China.

While the Chinese censor board has not furnished a reason for the film's denial, reports suggest that comparison between President Jinping and the amicable cartoon character, who has become a symbol of political dissent, might be the reason behind it.

According to political analysis company Global Risk Insights, the comparison between Jinping and Winnie the Pooh are viewed by Beijing as "a serious effort to undermine the dignity of the presidential office and Xi himself".



A bear, however hard he tries, Falls foul of Chinese censors' eyes https://t.co/ToOCHHZT7I pic.twitter.com/8H9ITqIc1M

— Financial Times (@FT) July 16, 2017

The uncanny connection between the two, first surfaced in 2013 when a picture of President Jinping walking along with former US President Barack Obama was posted alongside a picture of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger.

The comparison once again made rounds in 2014, when an image of Jinping shaking hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was posted on Twitter juxtapositioned to a picture of Pooh and Eeyore.

Ever since, the memes have taken a life of their own so much that the Chinese authorities have been banning the images of the Disney character on social media since last year.

Global Risks Insights touted the 2015 picture showing President Jinping in a motorcade alongside an image of Pooh as "China's most censored photo."