Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBI internship programme 2020: 30 students to be selected for training

The internship programme does not guarantee any permanent placement within the agency after its completion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced a new voluntary internship programme last week. The CBI will allow research assistants, postgraduates and graduates to work as interns with the agency for a period of six to eight weeks “especially during the summer vacation months of the Universities/Institutions” in mid May, the official statement says.

People participating in the programme will be trained in the collection of information and data. They will even be taught investigative techniques. The CBI is the only federal agency in the country to hold such a programme. Outside India, the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) also hold such internship programmes.

A CBI-appointed committee will go through applications and shortlist a total of 30 interns for different CBI branches located at Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata and Chandigarh. The interns selected for the programme will be expected to assist the CBI with the process of “analysis within”. Interns will be expected to go through “empirical collection and collation of in-house data and other information”.

Close

The CBI has also stressed that interns selected for the programme will have to make their own arrangements for accommodation and travel. Additionally, the internship programme does not guarantee any permanent placement within the agency after its completion.

related news

According to a previous report, the CBI started the programme for Indian nationals who are graduates, postgraduates or research students enrolled in reputed institutes and universities. It is also giving preference to applicants specialising Forensic Science, Data Analysis, Criminology, Management, Law, Economics, Commerce, and associated subjects.

Candidates will have to send their applications in original with their detailed bio-data in the prescribed proforma. They will also have to write a 300-word write-up on the reason behind the desire to join the internship in CBI.

Additionally, the CBI has also warned the public about fraudulent ads projecting its internship scheme as job window.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 02:49 pm

tags #CBI

