MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Viral photo: Woman 'takes selfie' amid rescue efforts as her car sinks through ice

Canada: According to reports, the woman was driving on the frozen river and a case has been filed for alleged dangerous driving.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST
Canada: The woman stood on top of her yellow car in Ottawa’s Rideau River. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @MammaMitch)

Canada: The woman stood on top of her yellow car in Ottawa’s Rideau River. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @MammaMitch)


A woman whose car went through a frozen river in Canada was seen taking a selfie as rescuers raced against time to pull her to safety. The incident took place on Sunday, and the woman has been criticised for choosing to take a selfie in such a moment.

The driver stood on top of her yellow car in Ottawa’s Rideau River which was frozen, thanks to the sub-zero temperatures in the region, as her vehicle sank through the ice. Local residents used a kayak and ropes to pull the woman out of the river.

“Thankfully no injuries and an amazing job by local residents saving the driver by using a kayak and quick safe thinking,” Ottawa Police tweeted.

According to reports, the woman was driving on the frozen river and a case has been filed for alleged dangerous driving.

Close

Related stories

Reminding people that “no ice is safe ice”, the police urged them to use extreme caution this winter.

Ottawa, the capital of Canada, was under a blizzard warning, saw nearly 19 inches (48 centimetres) of snow on Monday, Environment Canada said.

A major winter storm blanketed a swath of North America in snow stretching up the east coast from Georgia to Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes.

As snow accumulation slowed by late Monday, blizzard and winter storm warnings for much of the Canadian province of Ontario were lifted, although snow squall and extreme cold warnings remained in place.

Toronto, which saw nearly a foot (29 centimetres) of snow, and Ottawa banned cars from parking on the streets under winter rules to allow snow ploughs to clear the cities.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Canada #car #ice #Ontario #Ottawa
first published: Jan 18, 2022 05:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.