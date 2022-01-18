Viral photo: Woman 'takes selfie' amid rescue efforts as her car sinks through ice

Canada: The woman stood on top of her yellow car in Ottawa’s Rideau River. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @MammaMitch)

A woman whose car went through a frozen river in Canada was seen taking a selfie as rescuers raced against time to pull her to safety. The incident took place on Sunday, and the woman has been criticised for choosing to take a selfie in such a moment.

The driver stood on top of her yellow car in Ottawa’s Rideau River which was frozen, thanks to the sub-zero temperatures in the region, as her vehicle sank through the ice. Local residents used a kayak and ropes to pull the woman out of the river.

“Thankfully no injuries and an amazing job by local residents saving the driver by using a kayak and quick safe thinking,” Ottawa Police tweeted.



Listener video of a water rescue on the Rideau River in Manotick #ottnews #TheMorningRush @billcarrolltalk pic.twitter.com/81CdtxFSYX

— 580 CFRA (@CFRAOttawa) January 17, 2022

According to reports, the woman was driving on the frozen river and a case has been filed for alleged dangerous driving.

Reminding people that “no ice is safe ice”, the police urged them to use extreme caution this winter.

Ottawa, the capital of Canada, was under a blizzard warning, saw nearly 19 inches (48 centimetres) of snow on Monday, Environment Canada said.

A major winter storm blanketed a swath of North America in snow stretching up the east coast from Georgia to Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes.

As snow accumulation slowed by late Monday, blizzard and winter storm warnings for much of the Canadian province of Ontario were lifted, although snow squall and extreme cold warnings remained in place.

Toronto, which saw nearly a foot (29 centimetres) of snow, and Ottawa banned cars from parking on the streets under winter rules to allow snow ploughs to clear the cities.