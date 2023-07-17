Buzz Aldrin, second man on Moon, celebrates Apollo 11's 54th anniversary with steak and eggs

Buzz Aldrin marked the occasion on a scrumptious note and ate steak, eggs and some avocado at his home. (Image: @TheRealBuzz/Twitter)

It was July 16, 1969 when three men named Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins created history and became the first humans to land on the moon. The three American astronauts took-off from Florida for the moon and the world has never looked back since.

It has been 54 years since that historic day. And Buzz Aldrin celebrated the anniversary of the Apollo 11 space mission in his own style.

Aldrin took to Twitter to share a picture of himself while celebrating the anniversary. He marked the occasion on a scrumptious note and ate steak, eggs and some avocado at his home. #Apollo11 launch day, 54th anniversary. Steak and eggs today celebrating in style at home with my Anca,” he wrote in the caption of the post. Interestingly, he was wearing three watches in the picture.



"54 years ago today, #Apollo11 launched...Eagle soaring from Earth atop the Saturn V, bound for the Moon. It seems like only yesterday that we embarked on the mission of a lifetime - a mission for all mankind, a mission I hope will continue to inspire well into our future,” he wrote in another tweet.



Social media users took to the comments section to congratulate Aldrin on the feat.

“Thank you for taking risks and contributing to the adventure of humanity, sir,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Thank you for your service! My elementary school was dedicated in your honour and we learned ALL about you & your team when I was growing up. My father was also stationed in South Korea (Army Air Assault later transitioned to AF) and he was a huge admirer of your contributions. He bought me my first telescope to dream off into the heavens…a telescope I’ve passed on to my boys. What an amazing ability to be able to Thank You directly! To the moon!”

Apollo 11 was the American spacecraft that created history for landing humans on the moon for the very first time. Commander Neil Armstrong was joined by lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin as pilot Michael Collins flew the module Columbia in the lunar orbit.