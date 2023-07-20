Burger King employee arrested for serving fries dumped in trash can to customers

A Burger King employee has been arrested for serving fries dumped in a trash can to customers (Representational image)

A Burger King employee in the US has been arrested for taking fries out of a trash can and serving them to customers.

According to Fox News, police in South Carolina charged Jaime Christine Major, 39, with malicious tampering of food, a punishable felony. Major has been accused of taking fries out of a trash can and adding them to a container where fresh fries were kept. She apparently then served the mix of old and new fries to customers.

Union Police Department officers were called to Burger King outlet on Duncan Bypass to look into a disturbance on July 9. At the outlet, they found two women arguing with the staff. The women were loud, made threats and used expletives against staff members.

A warning from the police did little to subdue the women, and they were subsequently arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

Two days later, Burger King headquarters called the police to report that Jaime Christine Major, an assistant manager at the outlet, had been serving fries from the trash can to the customers.

A Burger King spokesperson told Newsweek: “These allegations do not align to the brand's commitment to quality food and service and creating an exceptional Guest experience. The Franchisee of this restaurant is cooperating with local authorities and will take appropriate action based on the findings. As this remains an ongoing investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time.”